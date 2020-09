📋 Tonight's team news... 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @KieranTierney1 starts 🇧🇷 @DavidLuiz_4 returns 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @MaitlandNiles also in XI #️⃣ #LIVARS

🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴



One change to the starting XI from #CHELIV; Gomez replaces Henderson. Thiago misses out due to a minor fitness issue.#LIVARS