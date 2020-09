The NFF 🇳🇬 on Twitter

Former National U17 and U20 goal keeper John Felagha has died. Felagha died on Sunday in Senegal. He was aged 26. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/Zr5M8RjUWw— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) August 31, 2020

