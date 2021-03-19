logo iGFM

Ligue Europa : le tirage intégral des quarts et des demi-finales

vendredi 19 mars 2021 • 185 lectures • 0 commentaires

Sport 2 heures Taille

iGFM (Dakar) Le tirage au sort de la Ligue Europa vient d'être effectué par Gäel Clichy. Et l'ancien international tricolore a plutôt épargné les clubs anglais qui ont obtenu un tirage pour le moins favorable.

Après un tirage XXL en Ligue des Champions, le tirage au sort des 1/4 de finale de la Ligue Europa qui s’est déroulé le vendredi 19 mars à la Maison du Football Européen, à Nyon, en Suisse a tenu toutes ses promesses. Comme pour la C1, il s'agissait d'un tirage intégral sans têtes de série ni de protection géographique. Et c'est l'ancien international tricolore, passé notamment par Arsenal et Manchester City, Gaël Clichy, qui a eu la lourde de tâche de procéder à ce tirage.


Après avoir éliminé l'AC Milan, le Manchester United de Paul Pogba, qui fait office de grand favori de la compétition, va affronter le club de Grenade, peu expérimenté à ce stade de la compétition. Du côté d’Arsenal, on peut pousser un gros ouf de soulagement et remercier Clichy, ancien joueur du club. Les Gunners vont affronter le Slavia Prague, un adversaire au jeu léché, mais largement à portée du club d’Alexandre Lacazette. À noter également le gros choc entre l’Ajax Amsterdam et l’AS Roma, la plus belle affiche de ces ¼ de finale. Enfin, le Dinamo Zagreb, qui a réussi l’exploit de sortir Tottenham au tour précédent, sera opposé à Villarreal.


Pour rappel, les 1/4 de finale de la Ligue Europa se dérouleront les 8 et 15 avril et les 1/2 finale les 29 avril et 6 mai. Quant à la finale, elle se déroulera en Pologne du côté de la Gdansk Arena le mercredi 26 mai prochain.


Les affiches des quarts de finale (aller le 8 avril ; retour le 15 avril) :


Grenade (ESP) - Manchester United (ANG)


Arsenal (ANG) - Slavia Prague (RTC)


Ajax (HOL) - AS Roma (ITA)


Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) - Villarreal (ESP)


Les affiches des demi-finales (aller le 29 avril ; retour le 6 mai) :


Grenade (ESP) - Manchester United (ANG) vs Ajax (HOL) - AS Roma (ITA)


Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) - Villarreal (ESP) vs Arsenal (ANG) - Slavia Prague (RTC)


Footmercato


